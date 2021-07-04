$81.29 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to post $81.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.70 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $77.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $344.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.81 million to $347.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $348.48 million, with estimates ranging from $344.84 million to $350.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,601.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carriage Services by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 44,838 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Carriage Services by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSV opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $660.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

