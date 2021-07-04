Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 218 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 210.80 ($2.75).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 172.36 ($2.25) on Thursday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.39. The firm has a market cap of £29.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24). Also, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

