Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €189.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €189.00 ($222.35) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.06% from the stock’s previous close.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €153.38 ($180.45).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €117.35 ($138.06) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €113.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

