Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €68.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.93 ($91.69).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €67.18 ($79.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.78. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

