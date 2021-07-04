The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €68.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.33 ($83.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €58.20 ($68.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €54.05. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

