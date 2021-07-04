Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the May 31st total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLNHF. Canaccord Genuity lowered Planet 13 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Planet 13 from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of PLNHF opened at $6.90 on Friday. Planet 13 has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products.

