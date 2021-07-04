Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the May 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,218,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,685,000 after purchasing an additional 124,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 97,002 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 502,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 294,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 166,471 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EFT stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.