China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Up 54.8% in June

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.56% of China Finance Online at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JRJC opened at $10.30 on Friday. China Finance Online has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

China Finance Online Co Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products.

