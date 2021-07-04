Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

EWTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,943,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

