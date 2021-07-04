Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100,731 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $3,403,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

