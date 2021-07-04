Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SQNS. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,003,000. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $4,639,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

