William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $210.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.16. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

