Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NexImmune, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for NexImmune in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.86) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.91). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.11) EPS.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NEXI stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. NexImmune has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $341.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

