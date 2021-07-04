National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective (up previously from C$28.50) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of LAC opened at C$17.94 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$6.62 and a 52-week high of C$36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 98.73 and a current ratio of 98.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.01.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

