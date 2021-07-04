FY2021 EPS Estimates for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Raised by Analyst

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 130.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice raised shares of SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.68. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.80.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,696,000. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

