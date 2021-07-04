Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a na rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.25.

Shares of BNE opened at C$5.63 on Wednesday. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.67.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,246.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,253,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,899,716.11. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,194 over the last 90 days.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

