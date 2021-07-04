Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CJR.B. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of C$7.84.

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$6.15 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$2.29 and a twelve month high of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

