Raymond James Boosts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$11.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.41.

ERF stock opened at C$8.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2.19.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -3.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,780,074.04. Insiders bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550 over the last quarter.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

