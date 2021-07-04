Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

NYSE C opened at $70.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 122,604 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 108,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

