Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Rating Reiterated by Laurentian Bank of Canada

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.75 price target on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

CTS stock opened at C$10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,823.33.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

