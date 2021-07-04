Reviewing ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ON Semiconductor and Diodes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 2 4 17 1 2.71 Diodes 0 1 4 0 2.80

ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $40.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.51%. Diodes has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.03%. Given Diodes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diodes is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Volatility & Risk

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Diodes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 6.19% 13.23% 5.10% Diodes 8.62% 12.44% 7.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Diodes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.26 billion 3.12 $234.20 million $0.85 45.18 Diodes $1.23 billion 2.90 $98.09 million $2.35 33.96

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Diodes. Diodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Diodes on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The ASG segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi, and power solutions. It also provides trusted foundry and design services for government customers; and manufacturing services. The ISG segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors image sensors; proximity sensors; image signal processors; single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays; radars; and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace/defense, communications, networking, wireless, consumer, and computing markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. The company offers mixed-signal products, such as high speed mux/demux products, digital switches, interfaces, redelivers, clock ICs, and packet switches; standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metalÂ-oxideÂ-semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

