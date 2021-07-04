Head to Head Comparison: BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) vs. LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BNCCORP and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 38.55% 40.06% 4.45% LCNB 25.97% 8.49% 1.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BNCCORP and LCNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $122.50 million 1.14 $44.61 million N/A N/A LCNB $79.52 million 2.73 $20.08 million $1.55 10.79

BNCCORP has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BNCCORP and LCNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00

LCNB has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.60%. Given LCNB’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LCNB is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of BNCCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of LCNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BNCCORP beats LCNB on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 11 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, and Michigan. BNCCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, it provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, the company offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, it provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 33 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross counties; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 36 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

