$3.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to announce sales of $3.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $593.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a twelve month low of $416.29 and a twelve month high of $594.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $520.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

