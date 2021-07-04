Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.30.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $598,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,483 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,124. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stitch Fix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.81. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.