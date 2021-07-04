H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.40. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.93.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

