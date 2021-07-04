Parker-Hannifin’s (PH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $364.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.08.

NYSE PH opened at $308.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $174.07 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 144.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,670,000 after buying an additional 216,801 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 119.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 22.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

