The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s current price.

IPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

