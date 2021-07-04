Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Lowered by Analyst

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NMRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.13 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Newmark Group by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 987.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 201,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

