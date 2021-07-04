Ferguson (LON:FERG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10,225.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as £102.25 ($133.59) and last traded at £101.75 ($132.94), with a volume of 15429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £101.45 ($132.55).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £22.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,601.58.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

