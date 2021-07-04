Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €150.00 by Barclays

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €145.38 ($171.03).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €135.30 ($159.18) on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($153.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €127.56.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

