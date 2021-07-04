Warburg Research Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for S&T (ETR:SANT)

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&T currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.20 ($35.53).

Get S&T alerts:

SANT stock opened at €20.08 ($23.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €20.77. S&T has a one year low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a one year high of €25.72 ($30.26). The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.