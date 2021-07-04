AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €25.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.49 ($28.82).

AXA stock opened at €21.75 ($25.59) on Thursday. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €22.62.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

