Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,222,500 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the May 31st total of 1,412,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PQEFF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10. Petroteq Energy has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

