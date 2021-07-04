LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 910,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LXXGF opened at 0.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.52. LexaGene has a one year low of 0.40 and a one year high of 1.22.
LexaGene Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.