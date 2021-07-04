LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 910,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LXXGF opened at 0.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.52. LexaGene has a one year low of 0.40 and a one year high of 1.22.

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

