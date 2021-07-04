Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for City Holding’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of City in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10.

Get City alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

CHCO stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.44. City has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of City by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Grace Capital increased its holdings in City by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $227,838.00. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $120,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $515,073 over the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.