Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Update

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $131.64 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

