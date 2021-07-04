Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of ZION opened at $53.26 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In related news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

