Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $43.19

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.19, but opened at $55.97. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 499,824 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. UBS Group raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.86.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after acquiring an additional 194,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $86,506,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,071 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

