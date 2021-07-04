Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €73.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.62 ($78.37).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

