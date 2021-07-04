Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Orla Mining stock opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.40. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32.

In related news, Director Richard James Hall sold 32,700 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$178,146.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,333,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,714,853.81. Also, Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 80,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$393,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,455,217.12.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

