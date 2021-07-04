KeyCorp Comments on Dana Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

NYSE:DAN opened at $23.72 on Friday. Dana has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

