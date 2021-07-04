Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

Shares of FRC opened at $190.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.67. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $4,960,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

