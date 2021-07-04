Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) & INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Head-To-Head Contrast

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for INmune Bio and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Revolution Medicines 0 0 3 0 3.00

INmune Bio presently has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.18%. Given Revolution Medicines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -35.31% -33.84% Revolution Medicines -302.67% -24.40% -20.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and Revolution Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $10,000.00 26,485.82 -$12.10 million ($1.01) -17.56 Revolution Medicines $42.98 million 55.93 -$108.16 million ($2.01) -16.28

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolution Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

INmune Bio has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Revolution Medicines on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation in their blood; XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; LivNate to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Quellor for cytokine release syndrome and complications of COVID-19. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

