Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EADSY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Airbus alerts:

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62. Airbus has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.