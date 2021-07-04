Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EADSY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62. Airbus has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.24 and a beta of 1.85.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
