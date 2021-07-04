Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.68.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of WCP opened at C$6.31 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.90. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 30.44%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,272,725. Insiders have purchased 16,500 shares of company stock worth $98,675 over the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.