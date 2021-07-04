Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.08.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$29.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$44.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,637.78. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.7000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4,666.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.