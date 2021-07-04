BMO Capital Markets Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$42.50

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.57.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

TSE:LIF opened at C$47.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.22. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$23.47 and a 52 week high of C$50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.11%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.