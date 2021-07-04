BMO Capital Markets Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$42.50

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.57.
TSE:LIF opened at C$47.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.22. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$23.47 and a 52 week high of C$50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.11%.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
