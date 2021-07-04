Nomad Royalty’s (NSR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.50 target price on the stock.

NSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

TSE:NSR opened at C$9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market cap of C$557.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.89. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$8.78 and a 1-year high of C$18.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.