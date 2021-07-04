Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.86 ($9.25).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €7.90 ($9.29) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €7.71.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.