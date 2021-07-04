Shopify’s (SHOP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,432.64.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,464.75 on Wednesday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,552.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,261.59.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.